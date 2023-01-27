One of the recurring themes in the current video game industry is the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Xboxa process that was announced at the beginning of 2022 and to this day there is no resolution. Despite some hiccups, executives remain positive to complete the purchase, including Phil Spencer.

talking to the medium IGN In an interview , Spencer said it knew nothing about this type of acquisition when it was announced in January 2022, but having gone through the process and having conversations with key people, he is more confident now than he was last year. So the acquisition process is still on the table.

The fact that I have more insight, more knowledge about what it means to work with the different regulatory boards, I’m more confident now than I was a year ago, just based on the information that I have and the discussions that we’ve been having. When we announced it a year ago, we talked about a term of 18 months. We’ve been here for 12 months. I think we remain focused on closing the deal. We’re actively working with regulatory boards around the world that need to get this approved, and it’s been a learning experience for me. I’ve spent a lot of time, a lot of travel, a lot of conversations, but it’s conversations where I get to talk about our industry and the work that we do and why we do it.

For now, the month of August will be the final ones for a more concrete verdict to be given.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: This process is already a bit tiring, but at least there are six more months to go before this ends, it is hoped that the deal can finally be closed. We’ll see if the regulators continue to uphold their arguments.