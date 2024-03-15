













Through their social networks, Xbox launched a contest where the prize is a Series X console with a glass appearance. This on the occasion of the launch of Final Fantasy XIV on Microsoft consoles. If you're lucky it could be yours with a few simple steps.

The publication on X, formerly Twitter, details how you can get this special console from Final Fantasy XIV. All you have to do is follow the official Xbox and Final Fantasy XIV accounts. Then you must retweet the tweet of the contest with the hashtag #XboxFFXIVSweepstakes and you will already be participating. The time to enter the contest ends on March 28.

Something you should take into account is that Only residents of the United States, Mexico and Canada (except Quebec) who are of legal age can participate. The winner will be chosen and notified on March 29. Later the organizers will contact him to send him the prize.

It should be noted that the winner will not only get the special edition Xbox Final Fantasy XIV. They will also receive the collector's edition of this title and a 12-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate. So don't miss out on participating for these fabulous prizes.

When is Final Fantasy XIV coming out on Xbox?

The arrival of the beloved Final Fantasy XIV Xbox consoles are planned for March 21, 2024. From that day on, users of these platforms will be able to join the thousands of players who already enjoy the world of Eorzea. It should be noted that it will have cross-play with PC and PlayStation consoles.

Source: Square Enix.

For those who don't know this game, it is a massively multiplayer online game. In it we can interact with other players from around the world to ally ourselves and complete raids, explore dungeons and advance their stories. Over the years it received very good expansions that increase the playing time. In addition to the fact that another one is already on the way, dawntrailwhich will arrive in the summer. Does it catch your attention?

