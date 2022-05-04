In this star wars day, Xbox joined the celebration in a very striking way. In company of lucasfilm launched a contest where winners can win a Series S console. The peculiar thing about these is that they have designs inspired by characters from the well-known saga.

There are 12 unique consoles focused on different characters from the nine main installments of starwars. In these Xbox Series S we found pictures of R2-D2, Chewbacca, Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, among others. All in their versions of Lego as they appear in the video game The Skywalker Saga.

To have the opportunity to take one of these Star Wars Series S you just have to take a few steps. Follow the official account Xbox in Twitter, then retweet a specific console. To do this you must use the hashtags #LEGOStarWarsXboxSweepstakes Y #maythe4th. If you are one of the lucky ones, you will be contacted by direct message.

The contest started from May 4 and will end on May 31. There is still plenty of time for you to enter it. Although doing it before does not guarantee that you will win it, it is better that you register now so that you do not run the risk of forgetting it and missing out on your chance.

The contest is open to all persons over the age of 18 and in all territories where there is Xbox Live. So if you’re from Latin AmericaYou have nothing to lose by entering the contest and you could win a lot. Which of these designs do you find most attractive?

Xbox is not the only one in the gaming world that is celebrating Star Wars

Xbox she’s not the only one celebrating starwars. Fortnite is also making its own celebration of this May 4th with some weapons and skins. There are also some discounts in various digital stores for titles from the successful franchise. Take advantage if you want any of these.

These special Xbox consoles are just one of the latest ways Microsoft is celebrating Star Wars. If you don’t take one, rest assured that they will prepare more surprises for us next year. Will they enter to compete for their own Series S?

