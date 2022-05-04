LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga stars in this exclusive series of custom skins featuring 12 iconic characters.

There are many companies that are celebrating the May 4, Star Wars Daywith promotions, announcements and events dedicated to fans of the legendary saga of George Lucas, and Microsoft did not want to miss the opportunity to pay its personal tribute, raffling 12 exclusive consoles Custom Xbox Series S from LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

“LEGO Star Wars Xbox Sweepstakes launched 12 consoles to celebrate and showcase 12 iconic characters from all nine films of Star Wars Skywalker Saga”, shared Microsoft in xboxwire. Consoles are inspired by: BB-8, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Darth Maul, Darth Vader, Finn, Kylo Ren, Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Rey, Stormtrooper, and Yoda.

In addition to the characters, each of the Xbox Series S has been designed in a color combination that represents the characters with which it is themed. To participate in the draw you will have to follow Xbox on Twitter Y retweet promotional postincluding hashtags #LEGOStarWarsXboxSweepstakes Y #Maythe4th.

You will have time to participate until the next may 31 of 2022 and the only condition is to be over 18 years and legal resident in any Xbox Live supported region. If you want to travel the galaxy this May 4th in the funniest way, remember that you have our analysis of LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga available. But since today is a very special day for all fans of the galactic franchise, at 3DJuegos we have prepared 7 Star Wars mysteries that we would love to see in video games.

