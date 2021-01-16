Custom controls are nothing new. And we will certainly see a lot of custom Xbox Series X controllers. Whether it’s a special color scheme, engravings, or specialized third-party accessories. And while the goal is traditionally to make the most ergonomic and elegant controller possible, this is not always the case. Xbox Canada has introduced a new controller design, and while it’s still not sure, it’s weird enough to justify stopping to look at it.

Called the “Canadian Tuxedo,” the Xbox Series X Controller features a denim design, complete with two front pockets and belt loops. The design is reminiscent of jeans, simply stretched out over an Xbox Series X controller. This is, to say the least, a bold design, which also seems to have piqued the interest of various internet dwellers, including some brands, on Twitter. Right now, Xbox has released two designs of custom Xbox Series X controllers.

Responses to control design Xbox Series X shared by Xbox Canada have been positive, with respondents praising the idea and launching their own Canadian-themed designs, such as a Tim Horton command or one themed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. There have also been a number of people who have asked Xbox Canada to go ahead with the design, making it a commercially available product. It doesn’t look like Xbox Canada is going to go that far with this, but if the command response turns into a massive request, things could change.

Since the Xbox Series X is so new, there aren’t many custom skins for the current controller. Xbox recently announced a striking red version of the revised design, and considering the immense variety of custom controllers the Xbox One hadThere are likely to be many more in the future, though probably not with designs like the “Canadian Tuxedo.”

