Xboxes will never win console war with Sony. It was not just any passerby who admitted it but Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft Gaming, who in an interview granted to the Kinda Funny podcast explained how the philosophy he is pursuing is that of giving uniqueness to the Xbox offer through the Game Pass and related services like XCloud.

Spencer: “There’s no chance for Xbox to win in standing in someone else’s footsteps. We have to go ahead and do our thing with Game Pass, with what we do with xCloud and the way we build our games.”

Spencer also added that the fate of the console war will not change even if Starfield is a 11/10 title, because the road has now been traced.

More than an admission, Spencer’s is a way to reiterate a philosophy that Xbox has been pursuing for years now. Especially with the latest generation of consoles, the sale of hardware has been overshadowed by the promotion of its subscription service, so much so that it is completely disinterested in the race to see who sells more consoles with Sony.

In the same interview, Spencer spoke about Redfall’s problems, admitting that he failed the players’ expectations.