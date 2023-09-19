As we said, therefore, a company that aims to expand and spend which denotes a certain certainty in one’s business and long-term plans.

Furthermore, we continue to talk about new consoles , with the next generation set for 2028, a new version of the digital-only Xbox Series Even from a hardware point of view, the plans are many and courageous, although perhaps not very intriguing for a certain segment of users.

At the same time, in the case of the videogame division, WBE’s IPs would not be accessible, which obviously greatly blocks Microsoft which is very interested in creating a large catalog of content to push Game Pass even further.

On the one hand we have the Microsoft “I buy everything” which talked – how seriously is to be determined – of acquiring companies such as Valve, Nintendo and Warner Bros. Entertainment. In all honesty, we only find this last option as partially credible, given that the parent company of Warner Bros. Entertainment regularly seems ready to sell part of its IPs and teams.

A whole series of things have emerged online today Microsoft documents and internal communications linked to the videogame division Xbox . From these we really discovered a bit of everything, with in reality also extremely contrasting visions which – if read partially – can give us a completely opposite idea of ​​the Xbox situation.

The less positive sides of Xbox

Redfall

However, all this is paired with other, much less positive details. For example, we find an Xbox in great difficulty in 2022. While it is true that the Game Pass is excellent at all times, regardless of the exclusives, last year there was almost no great AAA news for the Redmont company and even Phil Spencer did not he could not admit it internally.

The head of Xbox went so far as to say 2022 was “a disaster” precisely for the lack of games. 2023 has improved and will continue to improve, with Starfield which alone could be worth an entire year of releases and Forza Motorsport which seems ready to become the King of racing games.

Only after three years is Microsoft starting to deliver the great Xbox Series a lot, despite still being a success.

Also, Microsoft it seems ready to completely dismantle the Xbox division if certain goals are not achieved by the end of fiscal year 2027 (i.e. March 2028), a prospect that might seem absurd to many considering we are only talking about four and a half years from now.

As mentioned, therefore, we have contrasting images in front of us and it is natural to ask ourselves what to believe more. At the idea of ​​a conquering Xbox or one that is figuring out how to empty offices in the short term? In reality, we can believe both, because four years is a huge time to succeed or fail completely (let’s look at Stadia, which did it in three years and two months) and it is perfectly normal that a giant like Microsoft has in a drawer plans to buy every existing video game company and in the next drawer a list of buyers for their studios in the event of total closure of the video game division.

What matters most now is that the gaming market is full of great upcoming games, so much so that we struggle to keep up with them all. For now, let’s enjoy what it has to offer and not worry about the fate of Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo.