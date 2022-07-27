There are only a few months left until one of the most anticipated games by PlayStation, god of war ragnarokbeing the star that will end the year in terms of AAA. And obviously many important figures want to lend a hand, and although it seems incredible, phil spencer is one of the spectators who want to try it now.

Through social networks Xbox, the company carried out a survey that included the first video game tested, their favorite of a lifetime, the one that has taken the most hours of play and some others. However, the “game you want to play later” is added, and some found that the boss of Xbox put in response to god of war ragnarok.

First game: Pong

Last game: Road 96

Favorite game: Robotron: 2084

Game you play the most: right now….FH5 Hot Wheels

Game you want to play next: God of War Ragnarok

First game you’d show a caveman: Lumines: perfect mix of mechanics, music, style and replayability — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 26, 2022

These kinds of responses should come as no surprise, given that on many occasions the spencer He has shown that he likes to play the catalog of everything that is on the market. Even in some videos where he goes on camera in his office, it has been seen in the background that the businessman has a switch which you probably use frequently.

In news related to Xbox. The latest financial report has been released indicating a low number in terms of contributions from the video game division, something that may concern fans of the brand. If you want to take a look at all these negative numbers, we invite you to read the full note in the following link.

editor’s note: We don’t blame good old Phil for wanting to get his hands on a copy of God of War Ragnarok, being one of the releases the whole world is waiting to bid farewell to 2022. That means the Xbox boss has his own Sony console, or whatever. Maybe you plan to play it on the last generation with a PS4, after all it is released there too.

Via: Twitter