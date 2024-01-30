Currently we can say that Apple is at a peak moment despite making abrupt changes in its way of operating, one of them is making the USB-C port universal for its devices and also the fact that they must now allow the incorporation from third-party app stores. And although they are trying to do their best, they are also increasing the charges for those who want to use their operating system, something that many people have not liked, especially the head of Xbox.

Through the platform of Twitter, Sarah Bond has mentioned that this decision on the part of the block is a step in the wrong direction, making it clear that they are closing themselves off from being able to explore horizons due to the insistence on remaining exclusive in certain areas. And given that, he encourages those in the company to think about the consumer, since many of them are the ones who basically keep the company stable and from one moment to the next the tables could turn.

We believe constructive conversations drive change and progress towards open platforms and greater competition. Apple's new policy is a step in the wrong direction. We hope they listen to feedback on their proposed plan and work towards a more inclusive future for all. https://t.co/mDRI5KPJf6 — BondSarahBond (@BondSarah_Bond) January 29, 2024

The complaint itself may be due to the 17% commission to all transactions made with third-party app stores on iOS. There is also the initiative that would lead us to a supposed “core technology fee” of a certain amount of dollars paid per installation. Of course, as long as there are 1,000,000 of these previously carried out to check if the product had some type of success from which to start charging.

Editor's note: Apple definitely now wants to become a monopoly, at least in the world of cell phones, and it is something they are achieving. However, it falls behind in computer issues despite having things as ambitious as the Mac Pro.