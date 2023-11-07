













Xbox boss considers Nintendo and PlayStation players as part of his community









Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft mentioned that his platform embraces all gamers. Because Steam Deck users, for example, can already play Xbox deliveries such as redfall and Starfield.

However, now that Microsoft owns Activision Blizzard also has control of Call of Duty and Overwatch 2, a couple of the most popular video game releases today; and of course, this also evokes that Xbox is in charge of the expansion of its license to different platforms.

Because of this, he declared that Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 players would now become part of the Xbox community spectrum. At least, from his considerations.

We know that gamers often have their own perspectives of belonging, however, Phil Spencer believes that everyone is part of Xbox at this point. A comment that could generate a lot of controversy, especially after the long road to acquiring the popular company.

Xbox: What happened with Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard?

After almost two years, The millionaire purchase of more than 68 million dollars, of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, was consolidated. Thus marking a completely different panorama for the video game industry.

On October 13, 2023, the deal was closed and Activision Blizzard, along with its most popular franchises, became the property of Xbox.

