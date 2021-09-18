On the occasion of the GameCube anniversary celebration, Phil Spencer recalled one of the great works of the console.

The Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, has made clear on more than one occasion his admiration for Nintendo games, speaking of the big N as “the company with the strongest first-party gaming pedigree that exists.” On this occasion, Spencer has shared through his Twitter account, which has been your favorite Nintendo GameCube game and it is none other than Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem.

A great work that was left without a sequel despite enchanting the playersThe charismatic Xbox boss answered an account asking about the fans’ favorite GameCube games, regarding the 20th anniversary of the Nintendo GameCube launch in Japan, recalling what has been one of the best classic horror games, the Silicon Knights classic inspired by the universe of Lovecraft.

Phil Spencer remembered it on the occasion of the GameCube anniversaryEternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem en one of those great works that have fallen into oblivion for Nintendo, and beyond the vacuous hopes of the fans every time Nintendo renews the brand, the truth is that most of us no longer have the possibility of a return of the franchise. Silicon Knights tried to buy the rights to develop a sequel, though without much success.

The game also featured a project for a spiritual sequel called Shadow of Eternals. Finally, Eternal Darkness has gone on to fatten that extensive list of great games that were left without a sequel despite conquering the fans. The rescue of the Nintendo’s great forgotten It was a topic we debated on, analyzing the pros and cons that it could entail from different points of view.

