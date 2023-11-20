Microsoft And Xbox announce their offers on the occasion of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Week for family consoles Xboxcontrollers and various first party titles. Xbox Series is discounted by 120 euros, while the starter bundle of Xbox Series S receives a discount of 50 euros. Furthermore, via Xbox Design Lab it will be possible to engrave one for free Elite Wireless Controller.

More details can be found below.

Starting today, until November 27, Xbox kicks off the offers made available by Microsoft for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Week, the complete list follows. Discounts on select Xbox consoles, bundles and accessories:

Xbox offers a discount of 120 euros on the Xbox Series X. The offers also include the Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle.

Xbox has applied a saving of 50 euros on Xbox Series S consoles and bundles, specifically also the new Xbox Series S – Starter Bundle: a next-gen console with hundreds of high-quality games thanks to the inclusion of a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Save up to 25% on some Xbox wireless controllers.

on some Xbox wireless controllers. Discounts on Xbox titles

Embark on an epic journey across the stars with discounts on Starfield from Bethesda Game Studios

Savings up to 50% on Xbox Game Studios games such as Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 4 and 5, Halo Infinite, Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Legends and Sea of ​​Thieves. Additionally, from November 23 to 30 shoppers will be able to get a free engraving on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller using the Xbox Design Lab.

