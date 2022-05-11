In addition to its internal titles, Project Indus from Oxide Games is one of the many games rumored to be releasing Xbox Game Studios. Windows Central publisher Jez Corden reported long ago that it was a 4X strategy title similar to Civilization that could be released for cloud platforms alongside PC and Xbox.

As discovered by IdleSloth84, the studio is currently hiring a Platform Networking Engineer for “a new AAA IP game with a first party publisher”. This lends further credit to the title’s existence and in response, Corden tweeted about how the game has been in development “for a few years”.

Not only that, but the insider said: “this is a game that I expect we could see at Microsoft’s Xbox / Bethesda show“He’s also heard that it’s a” pretty big game, “and while he’s not sure, it’s possible it will launch for Xbox One as well. With the ability to stream select Xbox Series X / S titles to Xbox One and the alleged cloud integration of the title is not impossible.

(Confirmed) Oxide Games (Project Indus a 4X strategy game) is working with Microsoft. Job listing states that they are working with a first party publisher on AAA game with Xbox Live SDK / GDK development experience Source:https://t.co/yl75ToDUae Credit to Granjinha for the find pic.twitter.com/G6dO9lgOGp – Idle Sloth💙💛 (@ IdleSloth84) May 10, 2022



Indus is real, and has been in development for a few years. This is one game I expect we * could * see at Microsoft’s “E3” Xbox / Bethesda show. Heard that this is a fairly large game, 4X strategy (think like Civ). https://t.co/zcChx3QzZ5 – jez (@JezCorden) May 10, 2022



We remind you that the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase will be held on June 12: we at Eurogamer will follow the live broadcast so stay tuned with us for all the news that will be announced.