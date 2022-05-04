All fans of Xbox and video games are already looking forward to the new joint event between Xbox and Bethesdawhich will start on June 12 at 7pm. At the moment, the publicity image of the event made us understand that Starfield will be the protagonist, but several rumors have indicated that most of the Xbox studios will show something at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

But how long will this event last? Well, according to the official Xbox website, the show will run for 90 minutes, an hour and a half in essence. During this time frame Xbox and Bethesda will show what their studios have in store for viewers.

By entering this linkin addition to knowing the information about the event, we can add a reminder to our calendar on the day and time of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, where we will see that the duration of this show is precisely 90 minutes.

We at Eurogamer will follow the event live so stay tuned to know all the news that will be shared.

Source: Twisted Voxel