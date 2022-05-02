Last week Xbox announced its June event: called ‘Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase‘, the event will offer an overview of the games currently in development at Xbox studios. Obviously, since the announcement, rumors about this show are starting to circulate.

Among these we find Rand Al Thor And Jez Corden working together on the Xbox Two podcast: Corden recently starred in another podcast where he talked about everything Xbox-related for some time. Of course, there was talk of the show and the insider stated that virtually all Xbox studios would prepare something.

“I heard not long ago that almost every studio has sent something in for the show. Almost everyone has submitted something for the show, and some studios have submitted multiple things. But that’s all I could hear“says the insider.

We remind you that the Xbox and Bethesda event will take place on June 12th at 17:00. We at Eurogamer will follow the direct, so stay tuned with us for all the details that will be shared.

Source: PureXbox