Appointment next June 12th Today it was announced the appointment Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcaseto be held Sunday June 12 at 7:00 pm CEST / 10:00 am PT. The show will be broadcast on the channels Twitch, YouTube, Twitter And Facebook of Xbox and will include news and updates on games coming to Xbox this year and next, future releases on Xbox Game Pass and much more. For more information, you can visit the blog post of today. Appointment next June 12!

Source: Microsoft