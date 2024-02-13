There is a portable console on the horizon for Xbox? There is talk of it in the latest rumors, but above all it seems that Phil Spencer doesn't mind the idea: The CEO of Microsoft Gaming appreciated a comment from Tom Warren on the matter, and it's not the first time this has happened.
We were talking about rumors: a few days ago there was talk of how there are currently multiple hardware projects in the pipeline for Xbox, perhaps even a portable console, and we imagine that at present a chipset similar to the one mounted on the Xbox Series S it could fit inside a handheld.
Let's go back to the fateful “like” left by Spencer: in his comment, the journalist Tom Warren recognized the excellent work done by ASUS with ROG Ally and added that “Microsoft would really need to get into this industry“.
Soon we will know everything
As we know, Phil Spencer will talk about the future of Xbox this Thursday, starting at 9pm, and we assume that his it will be a clarifying intervention both with regards to the recent rumors on the multiplatform strategy and with regards to the hardware.
Certainly the idea of one Portable Xbox, equipped with hardware capable of offering a good experience with Game Pass games, even at a lower resolution (and perhaps with a touch of Super Resolution), is not bad and would fit in well in the current panorama. We will see.
