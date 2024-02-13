There is a portable console on the horizon for Xbox? There is talk of it in the latest rumors, but above all it seems that Phil Spencer doesn't mind the idea: The CEO of Microsoft Gaming appreciated a comment from Tom Warren on the matter, and it's not the first time this has happened.

We were talking about rumors: a few days ago there was talk of how there are currently multiple hardware projects in the pipeline for Xbox, perhaps even a portable console, and we imagine that at present a chipset similar to the one mounted on the Xbox Series S it could fit inside a handheld.

Let's go back to the fateful “like” left by Spencer: in his comment, the journalist Tom Warren recognized the excellent work done by ASUS with ROG Ally and added that “Microsoft would really need to get into this industry“.