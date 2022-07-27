Microsoft published its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and, although the overall results were excellent given the economic recession on the horizon, the division Xbox it outperformed other segments of the company.

Overall, Microsoft’s revenue increased 12% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022 (Microsoft’s fiscal year runs from the beginning of July to the end of June), below expectations and growth of 18%. last quarter. Meanwhile, video game revenue was down 7% from the previous year, with hardware sales falling 11% and Xbox game and services revenue by 6%. That said, there has been a growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Despite the decline in Xbox hardware revenue, Satya NadellaCEO of Microsoft, said the Xbox Series X / S have outperformed PlayStation 5 sales for three consecutive quarters.

“We offer the best value in the gaming industry. Our Xbox Game Pass subscription service includes access to hundreds of games, and the Xbox Series S is the most affordable next-generation console. We have sold more consoles per day than any other generation of Xbox and have been the market leader in North America for three consecutive quarters among next-gen consoles“.

Meanwhile, on the software and services front, Microsoft attributes the decline in revenue to lower engagement and lower monetization in first- and third-party titles, which seems like a veiled admission that Halo Infinite, a game the company likely he hoped it could lead the Gaming division for much of 2022, it is underperforming. According to Amy HoodMicrosoft’s chief financial officer, Xbox revenue is likely to suffer another decline in the next quarter.

Source: Wccftech.