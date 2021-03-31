A selection of Microsoft’s backwards compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 catalog is now available to stream via xCloud.

Banjo-Kazooie, Fable 2, Gears of War 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are among the first 16 back compat games you can stream to Android phones.

Three of these – Jetpac Refuelled, Viva Piñata, and Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise – have also had touch controls enabled.

“We’ve listened to the feedback, going all the way back to our earliest cloud gaming preview, and making games from previous generations available on mobile devices has been one of the most requested features by the community,” Xbox said in a blog post today.

“[We] are still committed to making games across generations available to you no matter the hardware. “

xCloud is available as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and though it’s limited to Android phones at present, Microsoft is currently testing a browser-based solution which will next bring the service to PC and iPhone.

Here’s the list of Xbox back compat games playable today via xCloud: