The presentation event will be held tomorrow Microsoft at Tokyo Game Show 2023 With the’Xbox Digital Broadcast TGS 2023with an interesting detail that has recently been leaked by the well-known leaker billbil-kun, who revealed the duration of the event.
The livestream with the “Japanese” Xbox news will be held tomorrow morning, Thursday 21 September 2023, at 11:00 am Italian time.
It will reportedly last just over forty minutes, to be precise 41 minutes and 2 secondsat least according to what the always well-informed leaker reports.
It is not clear how this detail was deduced, but given his CV we tend to trust it, even if in these cases it is possible that other broadcasts such as subsequent interviews or the previous countdown are also included within the duration.
An important event
If the data were confirmed, it would therefore be a decidedly substantial presentation by Microsoft, which already last year had in fact brought lots of news precisely during TGS 2022, demonstrating the great importance that this fair now holds in the politics of the Redmond house.
Among the new features announced last year were various Game Pass games such as Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition and others and trailers for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Palworld and various others titles, in addition to the arrival of Guilty Gear Strive.
We therefore expect some interesting news to arrive this year too: the appointment is set for tomorrow morning at 11:00 and we will closely follow the Xbox presentation event at TGS 2023.
