The presentation event will be held tomorrow Microsoft at Tokyo Game Show 2023 With the’Xbox Digital Broadcast TGS 2023with an interesting detail that has recently been leaked by the well-known leaker billbil-kun, who revealed the duration of the event.

The livestream with the “Japanese” Xbox news will be held tomorrow morning, Thursday 21 September 2023, at 11:00 am Italian time.

It will reportedly last just over forty minutes, to be precise 41 minutes and 2 secondsat least according to what the always well-informed leaker reports.

It is not clear how this detail was deduced, but given his CV we tend to trust it, even if in these cases it is possible that other broadcasts such as subsequent interviews or the previous countdown are also included within the duration.