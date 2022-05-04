Microsoft is updating the Xbox mobile app on iOS And Android to allow players to share your gaming moments in the form of Instagram and Facebook style stories.

This was confirmed by the company itself through a publication on the portal Xbox Wirein which he confirmed that the Xbox team is delighted to deliver new enhancements for all types of Xbox experiences and that the new update to the mobile app would bring stories to it’s activity feed.

As pointed out in the post, we will be able to share our favorite gameplay moments, including clips, screenshots, and even achievements. Furthermore, as expected in any such feature, we can also reply to our friends with a message or a quick reaction.

May Xbox Update: Create, share, and view stories in the Xbox app, QoS Tagging, and more. Read here: https://t.co/qwvWcYPhGl – Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) May 3, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



But now that the stories are coming to the Xbox App, many will be wondering how we can upload such content. Well, to do this we just have to click on the + button of our gamertag which is in the stories panel and then select the content we want to share. Once selected and uploaded, the content will be available for 72 hours.

This update is available in Australia for now, but will arrive in the rest of the world shortly.

Source: Eurogamer