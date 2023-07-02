Microsoft has revealed the numbers of the Xbox apps on pcup 20% year-over-year: there are currently 15.6 million active users every month who use the application, mainly to access the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

The data comes from the slides presented at the [email protected] Developer Accelerator Program, the same ones from which Xbox Series X|S sales emerged, and describe a market undoubtedly endowed with great potential, from the top of its 248.6 million gaming PCs.

A decidedly broad user base, which translates into 168.3 million monthly visitors to the Windows Store and 3% year-over-year growth in unique users making purchases on the Microsoft digital platform.