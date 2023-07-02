Microsoft has revealed the numbers of the Xbox apps on pcup 20% year-over-year: there are currently 15.6 million active users every month who use the application, mainly to access the Xbox Game Pass catalog.
The data comes from the slides presented at the [email protected] Developer Accelerator Program, the same ones from which Xbox Series X|S sales emerged, and describe a market undoubtedly endowed with great potential, from the top of its 248.6 million gaming PCs.
A decidedly broad user base, which translates into 168.3 million monthly visitors to the Windows Store and 3% year-over-year growth in unique users making purchases on the Microsoft digital platform.
The potential of the PC market
As announced a few days ago by Phil Spencer, Xbox will earn a billion dollars from the PC market this year and it is therefore clear why the company has aimed so firmly in that direction.
Of course Sony is doing the same, gradually bringing the various PlayStation exclusives on PC and thus realizing important extra revenues through which to continue investing in their first party productions, which as we know are quite expensive.
#Xbox #app #users #growing #million #active #month
Leave a Reply