The app Xbox on PC is about to get a new update and to state it is right Phil Spencer during his recent interview with Same Brain Podcast.

Speaking of future Xbox Game Studios titles due out in 2023, Phil Spencer has anticipated a new update for PC that will arrive in a few weeks. “We are working a lot more on PC because I think PC is important“Spencer said.”We have a big update for our Xbox app that’s actually coming in a couple of weeks“.

Unfortunately, the Xbox boss hasn’t revealed anything about this upcoming Xbox app update, but mentioning it as a “big” update could mean it might contain new features or at least remove some of the weird software bugs.

During the interview Spencer touched on several topics: for example, he admitted that 2022 was very “light” in terms of firs-party games released on Xbox, but next year players should expect many games to be released.

Source: VGC