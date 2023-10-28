Microsoft is testing one compact mode from the Xbox app especially designed for handheld like the ROG Ally, equipped with a substantially reduced sidebar and therefore a redesigned interface.
Even more so now that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been finalized, the Redmond company is also trying to push gaming on Windows and in this sense it is absolutely necessary that the applications are agile and well optimized.
Portable Windows, so? The first clues about this leaked from a Microsoft hackathon project earlier this year and include a floating taskbar, an improved launcher and changes to the Xbox app.
Are handhelds the future?
The concept is very simple: make Windows 11 a valid option also for handhelds, modifying the interface also through the simple overlay of the Xbox app, perhaps set to start automatically when the operating system starts.
A sort of extended game mode, in short, that users who use the PC exclusively to play have been asking for for some time and which could perhaps also include optimizations in terms of resources to improve performance with games.
#Xbox #app #Microsoft #testing #compact #mode #handhelds