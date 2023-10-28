Microsoft is testing one compact mode from the Xbox app especially designed for handheld like the ROG Ally, equipped with a substantially reduced sidebar and therefore a redesigned interface.

Even more so now that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been finalized, the Redmond company is also trying to push gaming on Windows and in this sense it is absolutely necessary that the applications are agile and well optimized.

Portable Windows, so? The first clues about this leaked from a Microsoft hackathon project earlier this year and include a floating taskbar, an improved launcher and changes to the Xbox app.