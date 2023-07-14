Antstream Arcade it’s coming up Xboxes . The service of cloud gaming dedicated to retrogaming, will be available for the Microsoft platform from July 21, 2023. It is the first third-party cloud service to be launched on the platform.

What is Antstream Arcade?

Antstream Arcade is dedicated to retro gaming

Antstream Arcade is a service in subscription, with different access possibilities to its catalog for gamers, which allows you to play many classic games in the cloud such as Speedball 2, Manic Miner, Space Invaders, Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat and many others. It will be usable on both Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Its catalog includes games from Atari, Commodore, Sega, Nintendo and PlayStation, to name a few.

The subscription it costs €39.99 a year or €3.99 a month. On Xbox, you can purchase the annual membership for $29.99 and the lifetime membership for $79.99. The service will be available in Europe, the UK, the US and Canada.

Currently it is possible to play Antstream Arcade from many devices and platforms: PC, Mac, Android, Nvidia Shield, Amazon Fire TV and Atari VCS.

Antstream Arcade was launched in 2019. In 2021, it also launched on Epic Games Store.

If you want to know more, we have dedicated a special to Antstream Arcade.