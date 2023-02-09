The family Xboxes adds a new entry to the range Shiftwhich saw its debut with Aqua Shifta soothing color controller and with shades that recall the sea, while stellar has a more extravagant style, with blue-violet tones reminiscent of the suggestive aura of deep spaceand give it a hypnotic look.

The new controller Xboxes Invite gamers to discover new adventures with non-slip grips on the triggers, shoulder buttons and back shell that allow for a better grip on the controller.

Stellar Shift features a hybrid D-pad which allows you to have a precise input. The new Xbox controller allows you to capture and share content with multiple players, such as videos and screenshots, through the button “Share”.

You can also create custom controller profiles through the Xbox Accessories App and map the buttons to your liking. The 3.5mm jack allows you to connect your favorite headphones.

The Stellar Shift Xbox Controller unlocks an exclusive dynamic wallpaper space-themed for the console dashboard, pp that activates when connected to Xbox Series XS. To access this function, simply click on the Settings button on the console dashboard. In the tab Generalpress the button Personalization and access the dedicated area: “My background”. Once inside you will be able to see the dynamic backgrounds and choose between this or other fantastic dynamic looks.

For more information on the Stellar Shift Special Edition controller you can consult the Xbox blog posts.