Microsoft has announced that a new color for the wireless controller is available from today Xboxor the Arctic Camo Special Edition. It will be possible to purchase it through Microsoft Store to the recommended price of €69.99.

Xbox announces the availability of the new Arctic Camo Special Edition Wireless Controller

Xbox announces the release of the new controller Wireless Arctic Camo Special Editionnew entry in the camo range which also includes Daystrike Camo SE and Mineral Camo SE.

The new controller features a camouflage finish that creates a harmonious composition of gray whites. Featuring a hybrid D-Pad, the Xbox Wireless Arctic Camo Special Edition connects easily and can be used on consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

The non-slip trigger grip ensures greater control during gameplay, while the button mapping allows for complete customization of the gaming experience thanks also to the tactile feedback of the textured buttons on the triggers, bumpers and the back of the controller. Additionally, you can create profiles to match your favorite games via the Xbox Accessories app.

Thanks to the share button it is possible to easily capture the screen during gameplay and share content such as screenshots and recordings, allowing players to relive their most exciting and important gaming moments.

For gamers who want to fully immerse themselves in the game by making the most of the potential of the sound, it is possible to connect the controller via the 3.5 mm jack, or create pairings with devices thanks to the integrated Bluetooth® and Wireless technologies on consoles, PCs , laptops and mobile devices.

