Microsoft has officially announced a new color of the Xbox controllers. Color Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition boasts a “dynamic dark blue swirl” and is “inspired by clouds and stormy skies,” according to Microsoft. Due to the design, which resembles a puff of steam, each controller will have a unique pattern. The controller will be available from August 8 and will be priced at 69.99 euros.
According to Microsoft, the controller features “rubberized grips with a blue diamond pattern on the back” to improve grip. It is also equipped with a unique dynamic backgroundfeaturing animated swirls of smoke, which is added to the Xbox console when the player plugs in the controller for the first time.
The Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition controller, but not only
Microsoft has already published six new Xbox controller designs in 2023then the Stormcloud Vapor controller will be the seventh.
In February, it unveiled and released the blue-purple Stellar Shift controller, followed by the Velocity Green controller in March. Also released in March were the red and blue editions of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. In May, it released a Sunkissed Vibes controller with a peach and pastel blue theme, and in June, the limited edition Starfield controller.
#Xbox #announces #Stormcloud #Vapor #controller #price #date #unit #unique #design
Leave a Reply