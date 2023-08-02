Microsoft has officially announced a new color of the Xbox controllers. Color Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition boasts a “dynamic dark blue swirl” and is “inspired by clouds and stormy skies,” according to Microsoft. Due to the design, which resembles a puff of steam, each controller will have a unique pattern. The controller will be available from August 8 and will be priced at 69.99 euros.

According to Microsoft, the controller features “rubberized grips with a blue diamond pattern on the back” to improve grip. It is also equipped with a unique dynamic backgroundfeaturing animated swirls of smoke, which is added to the Xbox console when the player plugs in the controller for the first time.