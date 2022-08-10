Prior to Gamescom 2022, Geoff Keighley will hold his traditional Opening Night Live on August 23. However, this will not be the only presentation that we will see during this European celebration. Through a new statement, it has been revealed that Xbox It will also hold a digital event on August 25.

This time around we won’t be seeing an hour-long presentation filled with new information about the future of the company, instead the Xbox Booth @ gamescom Live Stream will be a live presentation that will take place between 5:00 AM (CET) Pacific) and 11:00 AM (Pacific Time), or 7:00 AM (Mexico City time) and 1:00 PM (Mexico City time) on August 25.

Xbox promises participation from Mojang Studios, Obsidian Entertainment, World’s Edge, and moreas well as new looks at games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Sea of ​​Thieves, A Plague Tale: Requiem, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Age of Empires IVand more.

Remember, the Xbox Booth @ gamescom Live Stream will take place on August 25th between 7:00 AM and 1:00 PM (Mexico City time). In related topics, a new Xbox controller has been leaked. Similarly, the Game Pass family plan reaches more regions.

Editor’s Note:

It seems that this time we will not see a big event full of news. Instead, Xbox will hold an event similar to the Nintendo Treehouse, something that may not be to the liking of all fans hoping to learn more about the near future of the Game Studios.

Via: Xbox