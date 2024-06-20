From 21 to 25 August, the city of Cologne in Germany will transform into the international stage for video game enthusiasts, hosting the famous Gamescom 2024. Among the most anticipated protagonists, Xbox confirms its presence with a line-up of games that promises to excite the fans. Among the most striking announcements, games like “Age of Mythology: Retold”, “Avowed”, and “Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred” are shaping up to be flagship titles that will catch the eyes of the world.

Xbox has revealed the presence of a series of titles that range across various genres and narrative universes, thus guaranteeing to satisfy a wide range of gaming tastes. Among these, the following stand out:

Age of Mythology: Retold

,

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, World of Warcraft: The War Within, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76.

Xbox’s announcement is not only limited to the presentation of games, but also opens the door to future announcements regarding collaborations with industry partners, further enriching the offer for fair attendees.

For those who wish to stay updated on developments and further previews, Xbox invites everyone to follow the Xbox Wire blog. Here, in the months preceding the event, more specific details will be revealed about the games, the activities planned during the fair and the exclusives that only an event like Gamescom can offer.