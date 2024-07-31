One of the sections that has characterized the hardware of Xbox In recent years, it has been the special editions of its Series X|S controllers. Thus, today a model was revealed that could well be the favorite of many, since it is made with a transparent material that shows us the inside of the remote.

While transparent technology had its popularity in the late 1990s, it has now had a resurgence, and Xbox has not missed the opportunity to enter this world with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Sky Cipher Special EditionThis controller features a blue design, with metallic elements and pieces that shine from the inside. This is its official description:

“Upgrade your experience and style with the Sky Cipher controller. Stay stylishly focused with sky blue metal triggers and a directional pad surrounded by dark blue detailing. Perfect your gameplay with two-tone joysticks with sky blue bases and dark blue tops. Stay in the action with sky blue rubber grips on the back shell. If you look closely at the grips, you can see how the vibration pack vibrates and reacts to your gameplay.”

Pre-orders for the Xbox Wireless Controller – Sky Cipher Special Edition are now available on the official Xbox website, and This controller is priced at $69.99. As an interesting detail, the box of this controller is smaller and eliminates some elements, such as the manual, something that makes clear Xbox’s commitment to the environment.

Remember, Xbox Wireless Controller – Sky Cipher Special Edition pre-orders are now available for $69.99 USD on official Xbox sites, and it will probably not be long before it appears in stores like Amazon. In related topics, Mafia Definitive Edition is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Likewise, some Xbox Ones have stopped working.

Author’s Note:

Of all the Xbox controllers, this is probably the best one they’ve ever made. The retro design is simply spectacular, and it’s a must-have for every fan.

Via: Xbox