Xbox announced the latest controller Xbox Series X / S official and it must be admitted that he is quite cute in pink. The pad “Deep Pink“is the latest color variant of the new controller, in line with the previously released Blue, Red and Volt Green options.

“Discover the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller – Deep Pink, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for added comfort while playing. Stay on target with the textured grip and hybrid D-pad“.

“Capture and share content seamlessly with a dedicated Share button. Quickly pair, play and switch between devices, including Xbox Series X | S, Windows PC, Android, and iOS“reads the description of the pad. Below you can take a look at some images.

Currently, this controller is already available for purchase through the Microsoft Store in the US for $ 64.99. The Italian version should be published shortly.

Source: Xbox