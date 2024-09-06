Microsoft announced that during the Tokyo Game Show 2024 will hold a live event related to upcoming news on XboxIt will be possible to follow it next September 26th starting at 12:00 (Italian time) via the company’s social channels in different languages, including Italian.

While there aren’t many details about it at the moment, the company has revealed that there will be games of Xbox Game Studios, Activision, BlizzardEntertainment And Bethesda Softworksas well as a series of third party titles developed by creators from Japan and the Asian continent.

We just have to wait to find out more.

Source: Microsoft away Gematsu