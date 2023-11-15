We are almost finishing the month of November and that means one thing, Black Friday, a season in which many stores offer crazy discounts so that people prepare for the holiday season that is in December and therefore, spending less is the priority . Given this, video game companies have also signed up for the celebration, starting recently with PlayStation and now Xbox has revealed his plans.

As mentioned, the company will anticipate the celebrations a week before, so the November 17 will begin to offer video games with discounts that go up to 50%, that is in the case of productions from third companies such as Capcom and square enix. For their part, home titles will reach up to 65%, something that will make users immediately go buy deliveries such as the collection of Halo and even classics Rare in the form of ports.

Likewise, starting November 18, the company will offer $50 USD off select consoles Xbox Series X/S and $10 off select wireless controllers. That includes the bundle Series X Diablo 4, the Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle and the bundle Series S Starter recently launched, the latter will be priced at $249.99 USD.

It is worth mentioning that this is ending stock in stores, so users can go to their nearest authorized branch, at least in the USA. Although in places like Mexico there is no need to worry, since the consoles of this brand have also dropped this week as part of The good endhaving a price quite similar to $250 USD, so it will be a good time to get a console from the brand.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The truth is, it’s a good time to buy one of these devices, whether it’s the disk-based one or the digital-only one. And the Game Pass catalog is larger than ever, and as an example I give the premiere of Persona 5 Tactica which is very worth playing.