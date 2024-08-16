The information, shared via a tweet, includes a clear day-by-day schedule for the presentations of the Xbox Live @ Gamescom . Let’s see in detail what we can expect during the days of the show.

Xbox has revealed which games he will show during the Gamescom games the Cologne event that will take place from August 21st. The American company will bring several of its exclusive titles to the fair, but will obviously also give space to third parties.

What’s Confirmed for Xbox Events at Gamescom

MachineGames’ Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle is set for a “reveal” (and a potential release date announcement, we hope) atOpening Night Live 20. However, there will be a lot of it shown between August 21st and 23rd during Microsoft’s Xbox @ Gamescom stream.

In a new tweet, the company revealed an updated list of games that will appear during the livestreams. August 21st There will be titles such as:

The August 22ndinstead, we will see:

In addition to Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, August 23rd are scheduled:

If you’re wondering if there will be any new game announcements at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Geoff Keighley has already answered your question.