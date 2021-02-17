Something that had been rumored for a few days is that Microsoft was about to make a big announcement about backward compatibility. And that announcement turned out to be as planned. Now Xbox announces FPS Boot for backward compatible games which is basically as its name says, substantially improving the FPS of backward compatible games. According to the official statement, this is to take advantage of the maximum capabilities of the new generation.

With the increase in CPU, GPU and memory of the new Xbox consoles, all games that work on the Xbox Series X / S, they look and work better, automatically. But they are not yet taking advantage of the full capabilities of the new architecture. The idea that Microsoft had was to be able to make the player experience even better, all without work required by the developer and without the need for an update by the player. That’s why Xbox announces FPS Boot for backward compatible games.

Xbox announces FPS Boot for backward compatible games

The Xbox backward compatibility team developed FPS Boost, which employs a variety of new methods to nearly double (and in some cases quadruple) the original frame rate in selected titles. Higher and more consistent frame rates make games visually smoother, resulting in more immersive gameplay. For this, Xbox has partnered closely with the developers to enhance the experience while maintaining the original intent of the game.

The initial list of games that will support FPS Boost, available starting today, is: Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4 and Watch Dogs 2. This initial collection of titles was chosen on the one hand for being popular, and also because they serve as a sample of different ways that FPS Boost can enhance your experience. For example, New Super Lucky’s Tale now runs at 120 FPS and UFC 4 runs at 60FPS.

This is just the beginning and we’ll have more announcements for more games soon. Now what Xbox announces FPS Boot for backward compatible games, he has also said that there will be a new system update with new options to enable or disable FPS Boost.