Forza Horizon 4 is possibly the best driving title that landed in the entire generation of Xbox One. After 3 deliveries held worldwide, from Playground Games they managed to exceed expectations and launch an even more round delivery that is still played today by a passionate community of millions of players. The fact is that very soon that community will be even larger, since Xbox today announced the launch of Forza Horizon 4 on Steam.
This surprise announcement implies that millions of PC users who play daily on the Valve platform will be able to enjoy the tremendous driving game of Playground Games without having to go through the Microsoft Store or play on an Xbox. This movement of bringing Xbox IPs to Steam is something that we have already seen over the past few years, with Sea of Thieves, Halo: The Master Chief Collection or Ori among many other deliveries.
In fact, time has shown Xbox that these movements have been most beneficial, always occupying a position in the top 10 of sales and games played thanks to the quality of the Xbox games that have been released on Steam, to the point that 6 of the Xbox games were among the top sellers on Steam in 2020. Through a statement on Xbox Wire, Xbox has confirmed that it will launch Forza Horizon 4 on Steam on March 9 and that will be accompanied by the possibility of buying the DLC added so far.
Forza Horizon 4 on Steam will be a reality on March 9
The announcement does not stop there, since from Xbox they have also confirmed the recent rumors that we echoed a few days ago, which spoke of a new Hot Wheels pack coming to Forza Horizon 4. The Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack will be available soon in Forza Horizon 4.
Last but not least, Forza Horizon 4 on Steam will feature crossplay both with Windows 10 PC and Xbox players (either Xbox One or Series X | S) as well as those who play through xCloud on Android. All players have a place in Forza Horizon 4!
So we remind you that from today you can add Forza Horizon 4 to your Steam wish list and buy the game when it launches on March 9, 2021.
