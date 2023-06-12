













Xbox announces a Series S in black with 1TB of space and a very decent price | EarthGamer

On a console where digitally distributed titles take precedence, this is welcome. In this way, players will take full advantage of this extra space.

It should not be forgotten that the original Xbox Series S model only has 512GB in its internal memory, which at this time flies due to the requirements of many video games.

We recommend: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty reveals its release date and new advance.

The Carbon Black Series S, as this model is called, is another option in this family of consoles and for those who are interested in updating the one they now have. Or simply, they are interested in acquiring one of these platforms and enjoying their games.

Fountain: Xbox.

The finish of this Xbox Series S is black and matte like that of X and the wireless control of the console. The thing to note is that outside of the extra storage space and looks it has the same speed and performance as the 512GB model.

Features like Quick Resume, fast loading times, and gameplay at 120 fps or frames per second are also present. The latter is thanks to the architecture of the console.

It’s back, in black. Experience next-gen speed and performance with the new black Xbox Series S, now with a 1TB SSD. Availability starts September 1 at participating retailers. Find out more inside: https://t.co/oOrbAHDAlv #XboxShowcase — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 11, 2023

How much does the Xbox Carbon Black Series S cost and when does it come out?

By the revealed by Microsoft in its broadcast, the 1TB Xbox Carbon Black Series S will have a suggested price of $349.99 dollars, just over $6,048 pesos at the current exchange rate.

By way of comparison, the original 512GB model has a price in Mexico of $5,499. As for its release date, it will be September 1, 2023. As you can see, it will be available just in time to play two important games.

Fountain: Xbox.

We refer to Starfieldwhich will be released a few days later on September 6, as well as Forza Motorsportwhich will be released next month.

Specifically, on October 10, 2023. So this console model is a very practical way to enjoy this pair of long-awaited video games.

All we have to do is wait for the official price of the Carbon Black Series S for Mexico and other Latin American countries.

Apart from the Xbox Carbon Black Series S we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.