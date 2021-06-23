Xbox has undoubtedly been doing a great job listening to its users, who were clamoring for custom controls for the new Xbox Series. A few days ago we told you that Xbox Design Lab is now available to all users, being able to create and customize controls to our liking. Now, The company announces 3 new and attractive controllers inspired by the upcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will be available from July 8. Via Xbox Wire, the news of the new peripherals that will arrive with the Space Jam game in 3 variants has been shared: Tune Squad, Goon Squad, and Serververse. It should be noted that these controls will have a value of $ 69.99 USD Until stock is exhausted, so if you are thinking of acquiring one, you will have to bear in mind that they are limited units. Also, not all will be available in all regions. Xbox announces 3 cool new Space Jam-inspired controllers Xbox Design Lab will allow us to return to the past by creating an Xbox 360 controller Good news for users looking to upgrade or get one of these new designs, however, not all of them will be available. The controls Goon Squad and Serververse can only be purchased in the US through the Microsoft Store and Amazon, so it will be a bit more difficult to get hold of them. On the contrary, the control Tune Squad will have a much wider release, through the Microsoft Store and retail stores in the US, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Oceania. This announcement comes hand in hand with the reveal of the new game called Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will be available for free July 1 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, and July 15 for all users. Excellent news from Xbox, who continue to update and listen to their users to provide the best service. Foldable Phone Holder for Xbox Series S / X Controller Xbox One Wireless Controllers Gaming Clip Adjustable Mobile Phone Clip (Clip Only) 【For XBOX / Xbox One series controllers】 The phone holder is specially designed for Xbox X / Xbox One series wireless game controllers. It was made of high-quality, environmental-friendly and durable plastics. The best choice for mobile games. The stand works perfectly with XBOX series X game controllers and brings you the perfect mobile gaming experience.

【Ergonomic design with adjustable viewing angle】 Easy and precise locking of articulation points for ergonomic phone placement, no tools required. The clip can be adjusted and rotated 230 degrees. The fully adjustable viewing angle adjusts to the most comfortable viewing angle of 125 degrees.

【Suitable for most Android and iOS phones】 The rubber pad holder clip fits all 4 to 6.5 inch cell phones. The clip can be expanded to the maximum width of 87.9mm (3.46 inches) and is compatible with most mobile phones, protect your phone without scratches, hold the phone tightly, don’t worry about the phone fall off when you play enthusiastically. Last updated on 2021-02-21. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

jQuery.noConflict();

“use strict”;

//master slider (only call if current page contains a masterslider, else it will error out)

if (jQuery(“#masterslider”).length > 0){

var slider = new MasterSlider();

slider.setup(‘masterslider’ , {

width:859,

height:547,

space:5,

speed:40,

view:’wave’,

autoplay: 1,

loop: true,

preload: ‘all’,

overPause: true,

fillMode: ‘fill’,

dir: ‘h’

});

slider.control(‘arrows’);

slider.control(‘circletimer’ , {color:”#FFFFFF” , stroke:9}); slider.control(‘thumblist’ , {autohide:false ,dir:’v’,speed:20});

}

//DOCUMENT.READY

jQuery(document).ready(function() {

//add bootstrap classes to wordpress generated elements

jQuery(‘.avatar-70, .avatar-50, .avatar-40’).addClass(‘img-circle’);

jQuery(‘.comment-reply-link’).addClass(‘btn’);

jQuery(‘#reply-form input#submit’).addClass(‘btn’);

//disable responsiveness

//move slider next arrow for videos

if (jQuery(“#masterslider”).length > 0){

slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_PLAY , function(){

jQuery(‘.ms-nav-next’).addClass(‘video-playing’);

});

slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_CLOSE , function(){

jQuery(‘.ms-nav-next’).removeClass(‘video-playing’);

});

}

//hide various jQuery elements until they are loaded

jQuery(‘#sticky-menus’).show();

jQuery(‘.it-widget-tabs’).show();

jQuery(‘.bar-label’).show();

//jquery nav menus

jQuery(“#sticky-menu”)

.mmenu({

position: “left”,

zposition: “back”,

counters: true,

dragOpen: true,

header: {

add: true,

update: true,

title: “Navigation”

},

searchfield: true

}, {

selectedClass: “current-menu-item”

})

.on(

“opening.mm”,

function()

{

jQuery(“#sticky-bar.admin-bar”).not(“.no-header”).css(“top”, “110px”);

jQuery(“.contents-menu-wrapper”).hide();

jQuery(“.contents-menu-wrapper”).css({ opacity: 0 });

}

)

.on(

“closed.mm”,

function()

{

jQuery(“#sticky-bar.admin-bar”).not(“.no-header”).css(“top”, “142px”);

jQuery(“.contents-menu-wrapper”).show();

jQuery(“.contents-menu-wrapper”).css({ opacity: 1 });

}

);

jQuery(“#section-menu-mobile”)

.mmenu({

position: “right”,

zposition: “back”,

counters: true,

dragOpen: true,

header: {

add: true,

update: true,

title: “Sections”

},

searchfield: true

}, {

selectedClass: “current-menu-item”

})

.on(

“opening.mm”,

function()

{

jQuery(“#sticky-bar.admin-bar”).not(“.no-header”).css(“top”, “110px”);

}

)

.on(

“closed.mm”,

function()

{

jQuery(“#sticky-bar.admin-bar”).not(“.no-header”).css(“top”, “142px”);

}

);

//superfish

jQuery(‘#sticky-menu ul’).superfish({

hoverClass: ‘over’,

delay: 500,

animation: {height:’show’},

speed: 160,

disableHI: true,

autoArrows: false

});

jQuery(‘#section-menu ul’).superfish({

hoverClass: ‘over’,

delay: 300,

speed: 100,

disableHI: true,

autoArrows: false

});

jQuery(‘.utility-menu ul’).superfish({

hoverClass: ‘over’,

delay: 500,

animation: {height:’show’},

speed: 160,

disableHI: true,

autoArrows: false

});

//hide scrollers until fully loaded

jQuery(‘.explicit-inner’).show();

jQuery(‘.trending-wrapper’).show();

jQuery(“.trending-content”).smoothDivScroll({

manualContinuousScrolling: true,

visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: “always”,

hotSpotScrollingStep: 4,

hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4,

touchScrolling: true

});

jQuery(“.explicit-content”).smoothDivScroll({

manualContinuousScrolling: true,

visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: “always”,

hotSpotScrollingStep: 4,

hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4,

touchScrolling: true

});

jQuery(“.trending-content .scrollableArea”).addClass(“loop”);

//jquery ui slider

jQuery(‘.form-selector’).slider({

value: 5,

min: 0,

max: 10,

step: 0.1,

orientation: “horizontal”,

range: “min”,

animate: true,

slide: function( event, ui ) {

var rating = ui.value;

jQuery(this).parent().siblings(‘.rating-value’).html( rating );

}

});

//HD images

if (window.devicePixelRatio == 2) {

var images = jQuery(“img.hires”);

// loop through the images and make them hi-res

for(var i = 0; i < images.length; i++) {

// create new image name

var imageType = images[i].src.substr(-4);

var imageName = images[i].src.substr(0, images[i].src.length – 4);

imageName += "@2x" + imageType;

//rename image

images[i].src = imageName;

}

}

jQuery('a.featured-image').colorbox();

jQuery('.colorbox').colorbox();

jQuery(".the-content a[href$='.jpg'],a[href$='.png'],a[href$='.gif']").colorbox();

jQuery('.the-content .gallery a').colorbox({rel:'gallery'});

//placeholder text for IE9

jQuery('input, textarea').placeholder();

//insert content menu items

jQuery(jQuery('#content-anchor-inner').find('.content-section-divider').get().reverse()).each(function () {

var id = jQuery(this).attr('id');

var label = jQuery(this).data('label');

jQuery( '#content-anchor-wrapper' ).after( '

‘ );

});

var fromTop = 119;

//attach scrollspy

jQuery(‘body’).scrollspy({ target: ‘.contents-menu’, offset: fromTop });

//functions that need to run after ajax buttons are clicked

dynamicElements();

//menu hover fx

menuHovers();

});

//applied to elements within ajax panels

function dynamicElements() {

//portholes mouseovers

jQuery(“.portholes .porthole-link”).hover(

function() {

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-color”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’.8′

}, 150);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-layer”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’0′

}, 350);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-info”).find(“.rating-wrapper”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’.9′

}, 100);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-info”).stop().delay(0).queue(function(next){

jQuery(this).addClass(“active”);

next();

});

},

function() {

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-color”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’0′

}, 550);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-layer”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’.9′

}, 250);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-info”).find(“.rating-wrapper”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’0′

}, 550);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-info”).stop().delay(150).queue(function(next){

jQuery(this).removeClass(“active”);

next();

});

}

);

//active hover

jQuery(“.add-active”).hover(

function() {

jQuery(this).addClass(“active”);

},

function() {

jQuery(this).removeClass(“active”);

}

);

//image hovers

jQuery(“.active-image”).hover(

function() {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);

},

function() {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);

}

);

jQuery(“.the_content”).hover(

function() {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);

},

function() {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);

}

);

//jQuery tooltips

jQuery(‘.info’).tooltip();

jQuery(‘.info-top’).tooltip();

jQuery(‘.info-bottom’).tooltip({ placement: ‘bottom’ });

jQuery(‘.info-left’).tooltip({ placement: ‘left’ });

jQuery(‘.info-right’).tooltip({ placement: ‘right’ });

//jQuery popovers

jQuery(‘.popthis’).popover();

//jQuery alert dismissals

jQuery(“.alert”).alert();

//jQuery fitvids

jQuery(‘.video_frame’).fitVids();

//equal height columns

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.widget-panel”));

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.loop.grid .article-panel”));

//if items are dynamically added on page load, need to account for new width

resizeContentsMenu();

resizeStickyMenu();

}

//call equal height columns when window is resized

jQuery(window).resize(function() {

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.widget-panel”));

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.loop.grid .article-panel”));

resizeContentsMenu();

resizeStickyMenu();

});

//call equal height columns when widgets is resized

jQuery(“#widgets”).resize(function(e){

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.widget-panel”));

});

//call equal height columns when main menu items are hovered since sub menus are

//hidden and don’t have heights until visible

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseover’, ‘#section-menu-full a.parent-item’, function(e){

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“#section-menu-full ul.term-list, #section-menu-full li.post-list”), true);

});

//equal height columns

function equalHeightColumns(group, nolimit) {

tallest = 0;

width = jQuery(window).width();

group.each(function() {

jQuery(this).removeAttr(‘style’);

thisHeight = jQuery(this).height();

if(thisHeight > tallest) {

tallest = thisHeight;

}

});

if(width > 991 || nolimit) {

group.height(tallest);

}

}

var topOffset = 70;

var barOffset = 208;

jQuery(window).scroll(function() {

if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 110) {

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar’).addClass(‘fixed’);

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a’).stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0, left: ‘0px’ }, 100);

} else {

if(!jQuery(‘#sticky-menu’).is(‘:visible’) && !jQuery(‘#section-menu-mobile’).is(‘:visible’)) {

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar’).removeClass(‘fixed’);

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a’).stop().animate({ opacity: 0, left: ‘-100px’ }, 500);

}

}

if(jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 44) {

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar’).addClass(‘sticky-mobile’);

} else {

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar’).removeClass(‘sticky-mobile’);

}

//back to top arrow

if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() 0) {

var megaWidth = jQuery(‘.mega-menu’).width();

if(jQuery(‘.mega-menu’).length == 0) {

var megaWidth = jQuery(‘.non-mega-menu’).width();

}

var standardWidth = jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-full’).width();

var compactWidth = jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-compact’).width();

var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth;

var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth;

var logoWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-bar .logo’).width();

//var logoLeft = jQuery(‘#sticky-bar .logo’).offset();

//logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left;

var newWidth = jQuery(‘#new-articles’).width();

var stickyWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-menu-selector’).width();

var randomWidth = jQuery(‘#random-article’).width();

var controlsWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-controls’).width();

var barWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container’).width();

if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container’).width();

var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth;

var limitWidth = barWidth – extraWidth;

//alert(‘megaWidth=” + megaWidth + “nstandardWidth=” + standardWidth + “nmenusWidth=” + menusWidth + “nlogoWidth=” + logoWidth + “nnewWidth=” + newWidth + “nstickyWidth=” + stickyWidth + “nrandomWidth=” + randomWidth + “ncontrolsWidth=” + controlsWidth + “nbarWidth=” + barWidth + “nextraWidth=” + extraWidth + “nlimitWidth=” + limitWidth);

//mega menu alone passes limit

if(megaWidth > limitWidth) {

jQuery(“#section-menu-full’).hide();

jQuery(‘#section-menu-compact’).show();

}

//standard menu alone passes limit

if(standardWidth > limitWidth) {

jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-full’).hide();

jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-compact’).show();

}

//both menus together pass limit

if(menusWidth > limitWidth) {

//first reduce standard menu

jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-full’).hide();

jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-compact’).show();

//compact standard plus mega menu pass limit

if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) {

jQuery(‘#section-menu-full’).hide();

jQuery(‘#section-menu-compact’).show();

}

}

}

}

function resizeContentsMenu() {

//bookmark positioning

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).length > 0) {

var menuOffset = jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).offset().top – topOffset;

var newWidth = jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).width() – 2;

var btnWidth = jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons’).width();

var lblWidth = jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper’).width();

var wrapperWidth = jQuery(‘#main-content’).width() – 2;

var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth;

if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).addClass(‘vertical’);

}

if (!jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’) && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu’).addClass(‘fixed’).width(newWidth);

} else {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu’).removeClass(‘fixed’).removeAttr(‘style’);

}

//show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout)

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’)) {

if(!jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).is(‘:visible’)) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).stop().fadeIn(100);

}

}

}

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’)) {

var newOffset = 68;

jQuery(‘body’).data()[‘bs.scrollspy’].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset

jQuery(‘body’).data()[‘bs.scrollspy’].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets

jQuery(‘body’).scrollspy(‘refresh’); // Refresh the scrollspy.

}

}

//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread

function disqusContentsMenu() {

if (jQuery(“#disqus_thread”).length > 0){

jQuery(“#comments-anchor-wrapper a”).attr(“href”, “#disqus_thread”);

}

}

//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped

(function() {

var timer;

jQuery(window).bind(‘scroll’,function () {

clearTimeout(timer);

timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );

});

var refresh = function () {

//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’) && jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper:hover’).length == 0) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).fadeOut(1200);

}

};

})();

//hide contents menu after user mouses out

(function() {

var timer;

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseenter’, ‘.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical’, function(e) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).stop(true, true).fadeIn(100);

clearTimeout(timer);

});

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical’, function(e) {

clearTimeout(timer);

timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );

});

var refresh = function () {

//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’) && jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper:hover’).length == 0) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).fadeOut(1200);

}

};

})();

/**

* Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it.

* If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element,

* which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event

*/

function scroll_if_anchor(href) {

href = typeof(href) == “string” ? href : jQuery(this).attr(“href”);

//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels

if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass(‘no-scroll’)) {

var fromTop = 118;

//subtract contents menu height (and margin)

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’)) {

fromTop = fromTop – 51;

}

// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo)

// Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174

if(href.indexOf(“#”) == 0) {

var $target = jQuery(href);

// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily

// jump to the wrong position (IE =3) {

jQuery(“#searchformtop”).submit();

} else {

alert(“Search term must be at least 3 characters in length”);

}

}

});

//email subscribe form submission

jQuery(“#feedburner_subscribe button”).click(function() {

jQuery(“#feedburner_subscribe”).submit();

});

//show login form

jQuery(“#sticky-login”).click(function() {

jQuery(‘#sticky-login-form’).animate({

height: ‘toggle’

}, 100, ‘linear’ );

jQuery(‘#sticky-register-form’).hide();

jQuery(‘#sticky-register’).removeClass(‘active’);

jQuery(this).toggleClass(‘active’);

});

//show register form

jQuery(“#sticky-register”).click(function() {

jQuery(‘#sticky-register-form’).animate({

height: ‘toggle’

}, 100, ‘linear’ );

jQuery(‘#sticky-login-form’).hide();

jQuery(‘#sticky-login’).removeClass(‘active’);

jQuery(this).toggleClass(‘active’);

});

//submit button hover effects

jQuery(“.sticky-submit”).hover(function() {

jQuery(this).toggleClass(“active”);

});

//login form submission

jQuery(“.sticky-login-form #user_pass”).keypress(function(event) {

if (event.which == 13) {

jQuery(“#sticky-login-form .loading”).show();

jQuery(“form.sticky-login-form”).animate({opacity: “0.15”}, 0);

event.preventDefault();

jQuery(“.sticky-login-form”).submit();

}

});

jQuery(“#sticky-login-submit”).click(function() {

jQuery(“#sticky-login-form .loading”).show();

jQuery(“form.sticky-login-form”).animate({opacity: “0.15”}, 0);

jQuery(“.sticky-login-form”).submit();

});

//register form submission

jQuery(“.sticky-register-form #user_email”).keypress(function(event) {

if (event.which == 13) {

jQuery(“#sticky-register-form .loading”).show();

jQuery(“form.sticky-register-form”).animate({opacity: “0.15”}, 0);

event.preventDefault();

jQuery(“.sticky-register-form”).submit();

}

});

jQuery(“#sticky-register-submit”).click(function() {

jQuery(“#sticky-register-form .loading”).show();

jQuery(“form.sticky-register-form”).animate({opacity: “0.15”}, 0);

jQuery(“.sticky-register-form”).submit();

});

//hide check password message

jQuery(“.check-password”).click(function() {

jQuery(this).animate({

height: ‘toggle’

}, 100, ‘linear’ );

});

//scroll all #top elements to top

jQuery(“a[href=”#top”]”).click(function() {

jQuery(“html, body”).animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, “slow”);

return false;

});

//image darkening

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseenter’, ‘.darken’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);

}).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘.darken’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);

});

//reaction mouseovers

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseenter’, ‘.reaction.clickable’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).addClass(‘active’);

}).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘.reaction’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).removeClass(‘active’);

});

// user rating panel display

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseover’, ‘.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).addClass(‘over’);

jQuery(this).find(‘.form-selector-wrapper’).fadeIn(100);

});

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘.user-rating .rating-wrapper’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)

.queue(function(n) {

jQuery(this).removeClass(‘over’);

n();

});

jQuery(this).find(‘.form-selector-wrapper’).stop().fadeOut(500);

});

// user comment rating panel display

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseover’, ‘#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).addClass(‘over’);

jQuery(this).find(‘.form-selector-wrapper’).fadeIn(100);

});

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘#respond .rating-wrapper’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)

.queue(function(n) {

jQuery(this).removeClass(‘over’);

n();

});

jQuery(this).find(‘.form-selector-wrapper’).stop().fadeOut(500);

});

// user comment rating

jQuery( “#respond .form-selector” ).on( “slidestop”, function( event, ui ) {

var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr(“id”);

var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings(‘.rating-value’).html();

jQuery(‘#’ + divID + ‘ .theme-icon-check’).delay(100).fadeIn(100);

jQuery(‘#’ + divID + ‘ .hidden-rating-value’).val(rating);

});

//pinterest

if(jQuery(‘#pinterest-social-tab’).length > 0) {

(function(d){

var f = d.getElementsByTagName(‘SCRIPT’)[0], p = d.createElement(‘SCRIPT’);

p.type=”text/javascript”;

p.async = true;

p.src=”https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js”;

f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f);

}(document));

}

//facebook

if(jQuery(‘#facebook-social-tab’).length > 0) {

(function(d, s, id) {

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];

if (d.getElementById(id)) return;

js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;

js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&status=0″;

fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);

}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

}

//WINDOW.LOAD

jQuery(window).load(function() {

//flickr

if(jQuery(‘#flickr-social-tab’).length > 0) {

jQuery(‘.flickr’).jflickrfeed({

limit: 9,

qstrings: {

id: ”

},

itemTemplate: ‘

‘+

” +

‘ ‘ +

” +

‘

‘

}, function(data) {

});

}

//tabs – these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab

jQuery(‘.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs’).tabs({ fx: { opacity: ‘toggle’, duration: 150 } });

jQuery(‘#footer .it-social-tabs’).tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: ‘toggle’, duration: 150 } });

jQuery(‘.share-wrapper’).show();

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.loop.grid .article-panel”));

disqusContentsMenu();

//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div

//causing google adsense to reload

jQuery(‘.it-ad’).animate({opacity: ‘1’}, 0);

});

jQuery.noConflict();



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...