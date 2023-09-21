In the early hours of today for many of us a new Xbox broadcast took place on the Tokyo Game Show, something that is surprisingly already becoming a trend in the video game industry. Within this special broadcast, some games that will soon arrive on the console have been shown, this with new trailers and more details from the developers.

Here the most important thing about the event:

New Forza MotorSport trailer

We are shown a new trailer for Forza Motorsport, which reveals some tracks aimed at Japan, in addition to teaching the driving techniques to be found within the video game in question. Hinting that Asia will have its importance in racing.

Fallout 76 Atlantic City

A new Fallout 76 location, Atlantic City, is shown coming to the game on December 5 for the platforms where it is available.

Third Party Ads

Within this framework they also announced games that are coming to Xbox consoles:

– Ace Attorney Saga: Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on September 26. Also Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will do its thing in 2024.

– Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi: This is a game made by an independent team that has based its art on Haya Miyazaki’s works. The gameplay is adventure and puzzle solving.

– Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes: This is a spiritual successor to Konami’s Suikoden series coming to Xbox consoles with Xbox Game Pass on April 23, 2024.

– Barcelona Hotel: This is collaboration between game design legends Swery65 and Suda51. A 2.5 adventure similar to the Castlevania style and with Western horror influences. It will arrive until 2024 with no confirmed date.

– Like a Dragon Saga. It is confirmed that two games, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon Ishin they will reach Game Pass. One of one November 9 and the other later in the year.

– Persona Saga: They reaffirm that Persona 5 Tactics and Persona 3 Reload will come to consoles Xbox and also to Game Pass on day one.

– Octopath Traveler II: square enix mentions that this game will arrive at some point in the winter of this year on consoles Xbox.

This has been the most important thing Xbox during the TGS 2023. However, announcements with other companies continue this weekend.

Via: Xbox

Editor’s note: The truth is that it was very light in terms of advertisements, but at least almost everything is going to Game Pass and that is worth highlighting. I wish the rumor that there would be something Castlevania had been true.