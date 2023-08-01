Microsoft has announced another Special edition Xbox controllerwhich adds to the huge collection of peripherals launched by the Redmond house also in this generation, with the Stormcloud Vaporwhich is distinguished by a truly unique design.

Expected to exit theAugust 8, 2023 on the market but already in pre-order from today, the new controller has the standard configuration of Xbox Series X|S devices but is characterized by a particular “dark Navy swirl” style mottled color, with shades of blue and gray that recall a sky stormy.

The idea is actually to recall a stormy sky, which this Stormcloud Vapor controller does quite well, available at this address to the price of 69.99 euros and obviously compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.