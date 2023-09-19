The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) pointed the finger at Microsoft for the huge Xbox leak which saw a long series of information on hardware and games not yet announced end up online.
The leak originated from attachments to a single judicial document uploaded to a website hosted by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, where the FTC is suing Microsoft over its acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.
At first glance, the PDF document it looked as heavily redacted as everyone else. However, using Adobe Reader to open this PDF revealed a series of attachments detailing Xbox’s plans, as well as confidential emails between executives.
It is a huge leak and everyone is trying to understand who is to blame for the error that led to the discovery of this information which Microsoft obviously did not want to end up under everyone’s eyes.
The words of the director of the FTC
In a tweet, Douglas Farrardirector of the FTC’s Office of Public Affairs, reiterated that the FTC is not at fault and, in a statement to NBCNews, accused Microsoft of causing its own problems, saying that: “Microsoft is responsible for the failure to upload these documents in court.”
However, Microsoft has not yet commented on the matter. The documents have obviously been removed, but the information is now online.
