The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) pointed the finger at Microsoft for the huge Xbox leak which saw a long series of information on hardware and games not yet announced end up online.

The leak originated from attachments to a single judicial document uploaded to a website hosted by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, where the FTC is suing Microsoft over its acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.

At first glance, the PDF document it looked as heavily redacted as everyone else. However, using Adobe Reader to open this PDF revealed a series of attachments detailing Xbox’s plans, as well as confidential emails between executives.

It is a huge leak and everyone is trying to understand who is to blame for the error that led to the discovery of this information which Microsoft obviously did not want to end up under everyone’s eyes.