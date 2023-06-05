Aaron Greenberg, VP of marketing at Xbox, has a bit of a tip to prepare for at the Starfield event and the Xbox Showcase of June 11, 2023. What did he say? Well, she suggested that put on a second pair of underpants.

Of course it is a goliardic comment which must soon be laughable, but in any case it suggests that Xbox is focusing heavily on presentation and especially on Starfield to satisfy the fans. It is no coincidence that the Bethesda game has an entire fragment dedicated to it, unlike all the other games that will be “in the pile” of the Xbox Showcase.

It should also be noted that the comment by Greenberg it wasn’t written for nothing (that would be weird), but it comes in response to a fan – one Stewy108 – who revealed his excitement about the Xbox event (even though he doesn’t own the console) and pointed out that “Starfield seems incredible” (technically he used a flame emoticon, but the meaning is the same).

Maybe not the most professional commentary ever, but clearly the Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct are the highlight of the 2023 Xbox shows. We hope that the hopes of the fans are fulfilled.

Speaking of the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct: here is the date, time and how to follow them.