As we have already reported, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection will finally arrive on consoles, to the happiness of many but not all: the Xbox version, in fact, has not been announced and the game is only available on Switch and PS4 (the PC version and mobile are already available). Starting from this situation, the Window Central reporter Jez Corden stated in a short report that i relationship between Square Enix and Microsoft are anything but positive and this is affecting the publication of the games of the Japanese company on the Xbox.

Corden states, “It’s pretty clear that something has gone terribly wrong between Microsoft and Square Enix, to the detriment of Xbox fans who love Square Enix titles. There are also no signs of an improvement in the short-term relationship”. The journalist cites various internal industry rumors according to which “there is something functionally wrong with the relationship between Microsoft and Square Enix”.

As you know, various Square Enix games have not been released on the Xbox and the console has to “settle” for works such as DioField Chronicle and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Final Fantasy VII: Remakefor example, does not yet have an Xbox version, despite having arrived on PC and being explicitly a time-exclusive at the console level.

Sony has also struck various agreements with Square Enix to make various games exclusive, such as the recent Forspoken and the upcoming Final Fantasy 16. It is clear that the Japanese company is more inclined to make agreements with PlayStation. Even when there are no contracts at stake, however, he doesn’t seem to have particular interest in publishing games like Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection on Xbox as well. Octopath Traveler 2 also didn’t make it to Xbox, for example, although the former was released in Game Pass.

Finally, we remind you that Final Fantasy 16 is gold: the development is “finished” on PS5, there will be no delays.