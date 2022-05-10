Over the past weekend, some players have reported having trouble playing on Xboxsomething the same Microsoft confirmed via social media. As the Redmond company had pointed out, the problems should have disappeared for all users, but it seems that this has not happened.

Some users have recently reported that they continued to have problems playing on Xbox, receiving messages preventing them from starting the title, being the victims of an error that stated that the player had to be connected to the network in order to start playing some titles.

However, yesterday, Microsoft confirmed that it has taken an important step to resolve this issue via the official Xbox Support account. Xbox’s intention is to address all of these issues in the coming days with the launch of a new update.

We’ve seen significant improvement to the issue that has prevented some users from purchasing and launching games. We expect full mitigation in the coming days with the roll out of a new update. – Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) May 9, 2022



It appears that Xbox has taken the issue very seriously, and now we just have to wait to find out when the aforementioned update arrives.

