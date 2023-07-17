Following the trial miraculously won by Microsoft which allowed the company to acquire definitively Activision Blizzardone of the biggest fears of PlayStation gamers has been averted.

As almost officially stated by Phil SpencerCEO of Microsoft, the company has managed to find an agreement with Sony that will allow the very popular series of call of Duty to be present too on PlayStation consoles.

This operation is but one example of how Microsoft has sought, since the dawn of the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, to avoid the possibility of monopolize the market on consoles.



Other eligible examples in this sense are the agreements entered into with Nintendo (always with regard to Call of Duty) and the new ones cloud gaming serviceswhich Microsoft will encourage development.

The importance of this agreement lies precisely in the need to find a balance that would benefit the gaming market: the same accusations that led to the recently concluded trial were born precisely for the apparent lack of agreement with other leading companies.

According to some rumorsHowever, only Call of Duty will make it to PlayStation in the future: series such as Crash Bandicoot, Spyro and Overwatch may never return to Sony-branded consoles, but we await official announcements in this regard.