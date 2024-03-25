













Xbox and Play celebrate the resurrection with a free Cyberpunk 2077 weekend









You've heard the worst of Cyberpunk 2077but now it's your turn to experience the best because this CD Projekt RED game will have a free trial period on both PlayStation and Xbox from March 28 to 31.

Anyone who has the slightest curiosity to play Cyberpunk 2077 You can do it on both PlayStation and Xbox from March 28 to 31, only there are some things you should know before you think about putting together a marathon.

If you want to get into Cyberpunk 2077 in this free period you should know what:

The trial period begins at 9 am Central Mexico time, 8:00 am Pacific time.

It's 5 hours of gameplay for you to get to know Night City.

You do not require PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core to play

You will be able to play update 2.0 which comes with several improvements to the game mechanics

You can take your saved data to the version you buy

This is a good opportunity for you to give a chance to a game that was good from the beginning, but that didn't run very well on the consoles where it came out.

What is the price of Cyberpunk 2077?

At the time of writing this news, Cyberpunk 2077 It has a price on the PlayStation Store of 49.99 USD in its most basic package. It's worth noting that the game doesn't run well on PS4, but it's already on its native PS5 version where it runs smoothly.

Source: CD Projekt RED

The CD Projekt RED game has a price of 1,230 MXN on Xbox and well, you already know that it has Smart Delivery so you can play it natively on Series S and Series X.

It is worth noting that this title could drop in price soon due to the free trial period.

Are you going to give a chance to Cyberpunk 2077?

