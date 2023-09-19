Through an official trailer and a post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft announced that it has joined forces with the team Formula 1 BWT Alpinewith Xbox which will become the official console partnerwhile PC Game Pass will be an official partner.

From the official press release we learn that starting from the Japanese Grand Prix, which will take place this weekend, i Xbox and PC Game Pass logos they will be displayed on the Alpine A523 cars and in the Paddock areas. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to participate in various Xbox activities during the season’s biggest races.

“Today’s announcement with Alpine continues our push to reach more fans around the world through their love of sports,” said Jerret West, CVP Gaming Marketing, Xbox.

“Motorsports is one of the most exciting sporting categories in the world, with a diverse fan base that comes together to embrace the thrill of competitive racing. Xbox and Alpine share common values ​​when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion, and we don’t see the It’s time to bring the joy and community of gaming and racing to more people around the world through this exciting partnership.”