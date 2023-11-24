As reported in recent hours, based on some reports from a message found on Xbox in Brazil it seems that Microsoft intends to modify substantially the Rewards programwhich should lead toelimination of weekly challenges on consoles and other historical features.

For those who don’t know, the Rewards program is a now historic loyalty program organized by Microsoft, which allows you to earn points by using the company’s ecosystem through various actions, to then convert them into various rewards. Among these, the most used are direct conversions to credits for purchases on the Xbox Storebut not only.

The program has been going on for years and the most enthusiasts manage to earn enough points to continue purchasing Xbox Game Pass extensions essentially without spending real money or anything else, as demonstrated by numerous dedicated guides published on YouTube and the internet, but the situation could now change significantly substantial, if what has been reported by various sources in recent hours is confirmed.

As reported last night, it appears that Microsoft plans to eliminate the Microsoft Xbox Rewards app, which was an important source of points earning, to make converge all activities within a new “Reward Hub” also accessible from Xbox, with the aim of unifying all Rewards point earning systems through a single channel.