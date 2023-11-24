As reported in recent hours, based on some reports from a message found on Xbox in Brazil it seems that Microsoft intends to modify substantially the Rewards programwhich should lead toelimination of weekly challenges on consoles and other historical features.
For those who don’t know, the Rewards program is a now historic loyalty program organized by Microsoft, which allows you to earn points by using the company’s ecosystem through various actions, to then convert them into various rewards. Among these, the most used are direct conversions to credits for purchases on the Xbox Storebut not only.
The program has been going on for years and the most enthusiasts manage to earn enough points to continue purchasing Xbox Game Pass extensions essentially without spending real money or anything else, as demonstrated by numerous dedicated guides published on YouTube and the internet, but the situation could now change significantly substantial, if what has been reported by various sources in recent hours is confirmed.
As reported last night, it appears that Microsoft plans to eliminate the Microsoft Xbox Rewards app, which was an important source of points earning, to make converge all activities within a new “Reward Hub” also accessible from Xbox, with the aim of unifying all Rewards point earning systems through a single channel.
What the message in Portuguese says about the weekly series
“Starting in December 2023, we will no longer run offers on the Microsoft Reward App on Xbox, instead focusing on new activities in the Reward Hub. Ultimately, this change is designed to simplify and make the Rewards experience more seamless for players who access offers through Xbox by moving all activities to one more convenient location.”
This is what is reported in the message in Portuguese, which however does not appear to have yet appeared in other countries. The whole thing seems to simply move activities into onesingle appinstead of maintaining separate channels through various channels as done so far (Xbox app, internet browser, mobile, etc.) but changes seem to be emerging which are considered worrying for Microsoft rewards enthusiasts, who had already welcomed with great disappointment the clear reduction in points obtained with conquering daily objectives on Xbox.
“The weekly series will continue until the end of November and, after this period, they will be deactivated in the application, as well as the weekly sequences”. If this were true, it would mean that the weekly challenges will be deactivated, and this represents a notable blow to the points hunters, because a good part of these were obtained through this system, which applies a multiplier if you keep the “streak” of activity active from week to week.
At this point we are waiting to have any confirmations on this ongoing change, which should arrive shortly if the times are truly those reported in the message.
