Xbox and Japanese games: a combination that has always been problematic, of which Phil Spencer wanted to discuss during a recent livestream organized by Giant Bomb, explaining why many teams ignore the console when it comes to the Japanese market.

Last September Xbox reaffirmed its commitment to Japanese games and we have seen the fruits of this approach in recent days too, but Spencer is well aware of the many factors that limit the Microsoft platform in that territory.

“It’s not just one aspect: sometimes there are commercial agreements involved, sometimes the team focuses on only two or three platforms to reduce the risks associated with development,” said the CEO of Microsoft Gaming. “It’s true, after all: every platform you add means more work.”

“Sometimes a studio just doesn’t have a great connection to Xbox, they don’t see the brand when they walk into their local game store. That’s also why we push a certain type of presence: we don’t sell as many consoles as the competition in Japan, but if you go to Yodobashi Camera I want there to be an Xbox section, to show games.”

“I aim to make the development teams feel like Xbox as a gaming platform, something they can see in everyday life, and I’m happy with the progress we’ve made in this respect over the last five or six years, but of course there’s still a lot of work to do.”